Key West Police Officer Craig Wynn was recently presented with the Lifesaving Award by Chief Sean Brandenburg.
During the late-night hours of Dec. 28, Officer Wynn responded to a call that a 43-year-old woman was not breathing. When he arrived, Wynn noted that the caller and friend were incorrectly administering CPR.
Officer Wynn immediately determined that the victim was not breathing and had no pulse. Without hesitation, he began providing life-saving chest compressions. Over the next few minutes, the victim would begin breathing, then stop. Undaunted, Wynn continued to monitor her pulse and perform CPR until the medical team arrived.
Officer Wynn noted that it took three doses of NARCAN to revive the woman.