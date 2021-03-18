Key West Police Chief Sean Brandenburg commended Officer Jorge Mayorga-Lopez and presented him with the annual Lifesaving Award.
On Dec. 29, Officer Lopez responded to a call at a hotel where the caller reported a child drowning in the pool. When he arrived, the scene was chaotic, and the child had been pulled from the water. Officer Lopez immediately parted the crowd and began chest compressions. The child began to vomit and, knowing this was a critical moment in the child’s survival, Officer Lopez immediately rolled the child into the recovery position. Although still unconscious, the child was breathing and had a regular pulse.
“Officer Lopez was steadfast in his duties and made sure the child had an open airway while waiting for the ambulance,” said Chief Brandenburg. “Officer Lopez’s lack of hesitation, his skill and his professionalism ensured that this child survived.”