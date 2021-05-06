Key West Police Chief Sean Brandenburg recently swore in Officer Kevin O’Connell as sergeant on his last day of duty with the department. Sgt. O’Connell is retiring after 25 years of service to the city.
Born and raised in Key West, Sgt. O’Connell came to the Key West Police Department in 1996. He served in the Army and was a Monroe County Sheriff’s reserve deputy before he joined the police department. Sgt. O’Connell has worked as a patrol officer, a traffic homicide investigator, and a detective. But he is best known, throughout his career, as “the DUI cop” in the traffic unit.
Officer O’Connell will remain with the department as a reserve officer.