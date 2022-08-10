Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Key West Police officers receive autism training through Autism Society of the Keys.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Key West Police Department school resource officers attended Autism awareness training recently at Gerald Adams Elementary School on Stock Island.
KWPD Lt. Matt Haley and Autism Society of the Keys (ASK) organized the training, which is designed to help officers and deputies better interact with people on the autism spectrum.
ASK is a local non-profit group that helps people with autism and their families. The group regularly holds activity days for families and parents.
