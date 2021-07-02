The Florida Keys Wild Bird Center and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released a rescued osprey back into the wild last week.
Fish and Wildlife officers Jessica Diaz and Jared Briley recently located and rescued the injured osprey off of Indian Key Fill in Islamorada. Officers Briley and Diaz were able to capture the bird and was transported to the Florida Keys Wild Bird Center. The Florida Keys Wild Bird Center explained advised officers after an examination and running some tests that it had parasites and the osprey was very underweight for its age and weight.
They were able to nurse the osprey back to health and after weeks of rehabilitation, and Diaz was able to join Florida Keys Wild Bird Center staff in the osprey’s release back into the wild.