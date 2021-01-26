Oxitec will host its 10th webinar “Preparing for the FKMCD-Oxitec Pilot Project” on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
The webinar, “Overview of Field Design and Management” begins at 5 p.m. To register. visit https://www.bigmarker.com/Oxitecltd/Preparing-for-the-FKMCD-Oxitec-Pilot-Project-Overview-of-Field-Design-and-Management.
Residents can host a mosquito box or trap in their yard or volunteer for the project at http://www.keysmosquitoproject.com/join. Oxitec will be releasing genetically modified mosquitoes later this year as part of a mosquito eradication project.