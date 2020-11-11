The company releasing a generically modified mosquito in the Florida Keys will host its next webinar on Wednesday, Nov. 18, and is filming in three countries to produce a virtual tour for participants in the webinar.
This will include segments in England, Brazil and Marathon so people can see how Oxitec production facilities operate and people can meet the team that produces the mosquitoes. This webinar, like the others, will begin at 5 p.m.
For information, visit http://www.keysmosquitoproject.com.