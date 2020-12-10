The biotech company that will release genetically modified mosquitoes as part of a mosquito eradication and limiting project will host its ninth webinar next week.
The Oxitec public educational webinar will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16. The topic is “What’s in the Box?” and will be about how Oxitec’s just-add-water technology helps control the Aedes aegypti Population, Oxitec representatives said.
The webinar will last for one hour maximum and the company will have time at the end reserved for questions.
For information, visit http://www.keysmosquitoproject.com.