Oxitec will hold its 11th webinar, “Roundtable Discussion: Controlling Aedes aegypti, the Vector of Dengue, Zika, Heartworm and Other Diseases,” at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
This format is different from past webinars; Oxitec will have a short presentation and open exchange for the first half-hour with medical and veterinary doctors, members of the public health community, academics and the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District and Oxitec experts.
The second half of the 60-minute webinar includes questions and answers with attendees. People can register and find information online at http://www.keysmosquitoproject.com.