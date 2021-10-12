Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
A package of suspected cocaine weighing approximately one kilogram was found about 4:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, on the beach at the end of Boca Chica Road.
An anonymous caller said the package was found under a sea grape tree.
The package was placed into evidence, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated they would retrieve the package from the Sheriff’s Office at a later date.