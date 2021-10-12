A package of suspected cocaine weighing approximately one kilogram was found about 4:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, on the beach at the end of Boca Chica Road.

An anonymous caller said the package was found under a sea grape tree.

The package was placed into evidence, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated they would retrieve the package from the Sheriff’s Office at a later date.