Reeling with a Cause

Youth anglers will take to the Edward B. Knight Pier on Saturday, May 13, to reel for a cause.

 TIMOTHY O’HARA/Keys Citizen

The third annual Harrison Axel Esquinaldo “Reeling for the Cause” fishing tournament kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Edward B. Knight Pier on White Street.

The event serves as a fundraiser for the Max’s Angel Foundation, which last year donated $45,000 in honor of Harrison Axel Esquinaldo to the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami.

