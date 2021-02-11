The UF/IFAS, Monroe County Master Gardener Volunteers will continue be offering plant clinics via zoom and in-person, addressing residents’ plant, insect, and gardening questions.
A virtual plant clinic titled “Correcting Root Defects” will be Tuesday, Feb. 23. The plant clinic is from 10 to 11 a.m. via Zoom. Pre-registration is required. Email at monroe@ifas.ufl.edu or call the office at 305-292-4501 to register in advance.
An in-person plant clinic will be offered Wednesday, Feb. 17, at the Garden Club of the Upper Keys in Key Largo, on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Home Depot in Marathon and Thursday, Feb. 25, at the Island Home Nursery in Islamorada. In-person plant clinics are from 9 a.m. to noon. Masks and social distancing are required. For information, email monroe@ifas.ufl.edu or call 305-292-4501.