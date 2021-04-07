The plant nursery at the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will be offering native trees, shrubs, vegetables and vines for sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 17.
The special offer is the Everglades tomato, which produces sweet, intensely flavored, tiny dime-size tomatoes year-round in the Keys.
There 165 species of plants are available with an inventory totaling more than 2,000 plants that attract birds and butterflies in 1- to 10-gallon pots. Key West Tropical Forest members receive a 15% discount.
Face masks are required and social distancing protocol will be strictly followed. The garden is located at 5210 College Road on Stock Island.
For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.