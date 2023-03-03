Officer Matt Hansell with K9 Dexter, Officers Jack Gruba, Jesse Torrecillias, Kristopher Bouvier, Andrea Bernatova, and Key West Police Chief Sean Brandenburg. Not pictured but also commended was Officer Dylan Slaunwhite.
Key West Police Chief Sean Brandenburg, during the recent annual Key West Police awards ceremony, presented a Chief’s Commendation to a number of officers.
In October, officers were called to a scene where a citizen had witnessed a couple involved in spray-painting graffiti. With the help of the witness’s description of the couple’s car, police were able to detain a Miami couple just as they were trying to get away in their vehicle.
A canine officer’s sniff of the vehicle by officer Dexter revealed cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in the car. The trunk of the vehicle had more than 50 spray paint cans, graffiti tags and the “10 Commandments of Graffiti” instructions. Officers were able to match the color of the nearby tag with a can of paint in the car.
“The officers, through their keen perception,” said Chief Brandenburg, “prevented further acts that causing extensive property damage to the community. Their professionalism and dedication are in keeping with the core values of the Key West Police Department.”