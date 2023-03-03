Above and Beyond

Officer Matt Hansell with K9 Dexter, Officers Jack Gruba, Jesse Torrecillias, Kristopher Bouvier, Andrea Bernatova, and Key West Police Chief Sean Brandenburg. Not pictured but also commended was Officer Dylan Slaunwhite.

 Alyson Crean/City of Key West

Key West Police Chief Sean Brandenburg, during the recent annual Key West Police awards ceremony, presented a Chief’s Commendation to a number of officers.

In October, officers were called to a scene where a citizen had witnessed a couple involved in spray-painting graffiti. With the help of the witness’s description of the couple’s car, police were able to detain a Miami couple just as they were trying to get away in their vehicle.

