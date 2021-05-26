Police Explorers honored

The Key West Police Department recently honored three Key West High School Explorers who are graduating seniors. School Resource Officer Janeth Del Cid commended their dedication and said she hopes to see them return as officers after college.
Police Explorers Edmary Cea Morales, Daniela Valdez-Quintanilla and Brandon Knowles are graduating from Key West High School.
“I am saddened to see them graduate,” said School Resource Officer and commander of the Explorer program Janeth Del Cid said, “but happy to see them start their life journey as young adults and fine members of this community. As their post advisor, school resource officer, mentor, instructor, guide and sometimes parent. I got to witness their growth. I am grateful to have the opportunity to be an influence in their lives, especially during the most important part of their development into adulthood.”