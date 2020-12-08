The Key West Police Department is teaming up with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to offer safe exchange zones for online transactions. This is a busy season for buying and selling over the internet.
These safe exchange zones must also be COVID-19 safe. Masks and social distancing is required. Online yard sales and sites like Craig’s List have made these transactions a common way to buy and sell. By conducting these transactions at the police department, the privacy of both buyers and sellers is protected.
The Key West Police Station is located at 1604 North Roosevelt Blvd. The open-air lobby in front is open 24 hours a day. The Sheriff’s Office is offering the lobbies of its substations and headquarters building as safe zones for residents making online transactions or to anyone buying or selling in person.