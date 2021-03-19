Key West Police Detective Thomas Stutz was recently presented with a Chief’s Commendation by Chief Sean Brandenburg.
In January, Detective Stutz investigated a juvenile battery case that involved more than 30 juveniles. The case involved interviewing a large number of suspects and witnesses.
“Detective Stutz went above and beyond,” said Chief Brandenburg, “dedicating an entire week — over 40 hours — to investigate this case. Ultimately, Detective Stutz made five arrests.
“Detective Stutz’s dedication and professionalism bring distinguished professional recognition to the Key West Police Department,” said Brandenburg.