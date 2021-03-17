Key West Police detectives are seeking help identifying a man suspected of committing two crimes on Caroline street recently.
The first was a battery on a woman in the 700 block of Caroline Street just after 2 a.m. on March 10. He is suspected of committing a robbery, also on Caroline Street, by riding up behind a walking woman and grabbing her bag just after 4 a.m. on March 15. After a brief struggle, the suspect fled on his bicycle, police spokeswoman Alyson Crean said.
The suspect is described as a muscular, black male wearing a blue buff/mask and a bicycle helmet. If anyone recognizes this suspect or has knowledge of either incident, call police at 305-809-1000 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys by calling 866-471-8477.