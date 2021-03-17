Police seek help

The Key West Police released this photo of the suspect in two recent crimes.

 Image provided by Key West Police

Key West Police detectives are seeking help identifying a man suspected of committing two crimes on Caroline street recently.

The first was a battery on a woman in the 700 block of Caroline Street just after 2 a.m. on March 10. He is suspected of committing a robbery, also on Caroline Street, by riding up behind a walking woman and grabbing her bag just after 4 a.m. on March 15. After a brief struggle, the suspect fled on his bicycle, police spokeswoman Alyson Crean said.

The suspect is described as a muscular, black male wearing a blue buff/mask and a bicycle helmet. If anyone recognizes this suspect or has knowledge of either incident, call police at 305-809-1000 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys by calling 866-471-8477.