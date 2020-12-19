The holiday season is in full swing, and that means people are out shopping for gifts. The Key West Police Department wants to remind everyone to take extra care to avoid becoming a crime victim. Put gifts in the trunk or somewhere out of sight as you go from store to store.
With so much online shopping, people should also try and avoid leaving packages sitting out in plain sight. Most of these companies provide very accurate updates for delivery times, so if possible, try and get them in so as not to tempt porch bandits.
If a person is buying on Craigslist or an online yard sale, remember that the Key West Police Department’s open-air lobby is available 24 hours a day for these exchanges. By conducting these transactions at the police department, both buyers’ and sellers’ privacy is protected.
The Key West Police Station is located at 1604 North Roosevelt Blvd. The open-air lobby in front is open 24 hours a day. The Sheriff’s Office is also offering the lobbies of its substations and headquarters building as safe zones for residents making online transactions or to anyone buying or selling in person. Remember that these lobbies must be Covid safe: masks required.