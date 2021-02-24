The Monroe County Commission proclaimed Monday, March 15, as Monroe County Womankind 20th Anniversary Day. Womankind is a medical center in Key West that provides family planning and affordable healthcare to people of all income levels.
Since 2001, the center has provided services to 21,000 local women, men and teens. In 2020, Womankind provided care to 2,250 patients in 5,365 visits and welcomed 606 new patients with more than $250,000 worth of expenses, according to news releases.
The Board of County Commissioners fund community-based agencies, like Womankind, that provide needed health and social services for the citizens of Monroe County through the Human Services Advisory Board. In fiscal year 2021, more than $2 million was given to organizations in Monroe County that provide these needed services.