Special Olympics is teaming up with Publix Super Markets for its annual Torch Icon Campaign.
This signature event, held from Jan. 7 to Jan. 18, unites Publix associates, customers and local communities in an effort to support thousands of Special Olympics athletes and their families.
For decades, Special Olympics has changed the lives of people with intellectual disabilities through year-round sports training and competition, critical health services, leadership development and inclusive programs.
Customers who visit their local Publix can help support their state athletes with a simple donation. All donors will receive over $10 in coupon savings. ,Donations can be made at the register during check out for as little as $1 or a specific desired amount.