The Lilly Pulitzer shop at 600 Front St. in Key West will donate 10% of all sales to A Positive Step of Monroe County to help fund the organization’s 2021 Idle Hands Summer Youth Employment program.
With COVID-19 safety practices in place, the Key West Lilly Pulitzer location requires masks and provides for ample social distancing by allowing no more than 10 shoppers in the store at a time.
A Positive Step of Monroe County is a non-profit group that has been serving Monroe County’s highest risk kids and their families since 1999. Since 2010, the organization has partnered with the City of Key West to provide summer jobs for Key West High School students through its Idle Hands Summer Youth Employment Program.
For information about the fundraiser for APSMC, contact Mark Rotella at mrotella@lillypulitzer.com. For information about APSMC and its various community support programs, contact executive director Billy Davis at apsmccrp@aol.com or visit http://www.apsmc.org.