A judge has sentenced a woman to 30 days in jail for violating a COVID-19 quarantine order issued last July.
Judge Mark Wilson sentenced Yohana Anahi Gonzalez last week. In July, Key West Police Department officers arrested Gonzalez and her roommate, Joses Interian, who live in the 1800 block of Harris Avenue, on one count each of violating a quarantine order and another charge each of violating an emergency preparedness directive, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Neighbors had alerted authorities that Gonzalez and Interian were not abiding by mandatory quarantine orders, City Manager Greg Veliz said. A neighbor of the owner of the home videotaped the pair leaving their property, he said.