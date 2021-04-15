Key West Transit Department wanted to remind the community that the closure of the Seven-Mile Bridge for the annual race on Saturday, April 17, will affect the Lower Keys Shuttle.
Shuttle service will be delayed until after 9 a.m. when the bridge reopens. Service leaving Marathon, heading south will begin at 9:21 a.m. starting at the Fairfield Inn at Mile Marker 53.5 and continue its scheduled route, according to the city.
Service leaving Key West heading north will begin at 9:26 a.m., starting at Whitehead and Eaton streets and continue its scheduled route.