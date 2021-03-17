Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed former Florida Keys House Rep. Holly Raschein to the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.
Raschein, of Key Largo, is Director of Government Relations for AshBritt Environmental and a former member of the Florida House of Representatives. Previously, she spent time with Mariners Hospital and First State Bank of the Florida Keys.
Raschein has volunteered her time with Leadership Monroe County, Young Philanthropists of Baptist Health, Rotary Club of Key Largo and the Upper Keys Business and Professional Women.