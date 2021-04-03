Monroe County residents can pick up one re-entry sticker for each registered vehicle by providing proof of residency at a Monroe County Tax Collector’s office.
Proof of residency includes a Florida driver’s license and vehicle registration, or a property bill with an out-of-county vehicle registration for out-of-county residents who own a home in Monroe County. These stickers make re-entry easier if checkpoints are required to assure safe re-entry into the Keys following a destructive storm that causes a public safety issue.
If City of Key West residents already have a City of Key West re-entry decal, they do not need to pick up a new one. For residents from Ocean Reef to Stock Island, Stickers are available at the Monroe County Tax Collector’s office locations from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.