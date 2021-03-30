Monroe County residents can pick up one reentry sticker for each registered vehicle by providing proof of residency at a Monroe County Tax Collector’s office.
Proof of residency includes a Florida Driver’s License and vehicle registration, or a property bill with an out-of-county vehicle registration for out-of-county residents who own a home in Monroe County. These stickers make reentry easier if checkpoints are required to assure safe re-entry into the Keys following a destructive storm that causes a public safety issue.
The new system is barcoded with color-coded stickers for zone-by-zone reentry. Stickers are available at the Monroe County Tax Collector’s office locations from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.