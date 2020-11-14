Reef Relief will hosts its annual membership meeting virtually on Thursday, Nov. 19.
The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Speakers include scientists and policy experts working on the National Marine Sanctuary’s Iconic Reefs project and Restoration Blueprint plan.
Participants can donate the $15 annual suggested membership fee in advance at http://www.reefrelief.org/act/donate. Information on how to participate via Zoom can be found on the group’s web and Facebook page or by calling 305-294-3100 or emailing reefrelief@gmail.com.