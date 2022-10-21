KEY WEST Reef Relief to host fundraiser Oct 21, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The non-profit group Reef Relief is asking people to come to its Under the Sea Party, during Fantasy Fest.The party will be from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at Dante’s Key West Pool Bar and Restaurant. There will be drink specials, raffles, costume contest, and more.There will be several raffle prizes as well as a grand prize for the winner of the costume contest.Proceeds will benefit Reef Relief and our efforts to promote marine conservation through education and outreach Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Relief Reef Sport Catering Gastronomy Raffle Contest Prize Effort Non-profit Recommended for you Trending Now Another Trauma Star crew member arrested Boater found not guilty on arson and assault charges Hulu Releases Trailer for Jerry Falwell Jr. and Wife Sex Scandal Documentary (VIDEO) Another Trauma Star crew member arrested Trial begins in live-aboard case Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Key West Citizen To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions Special e-Edition Stream Scene To view our latest special e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions