Crab Spawn

If you see a horseshoe crab on its back, you can help it flip back over by gently picking it up by holding both sides of the shell, turning it over and releasing it back into the water.

 Photo provided by FWC

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is asking the public’s help to gather valuable information about horseshoe crabs by reporting sightings on an online survey.

These ancient creatures mate by pairing up with a smaller male attached to a larger female. They then crawl onto the beach up to the high tide line, the female digs a nest and lays her eggs, all while the male is attached and fertilizing the freshly laid eggs. They mate year-round but it is most common to see mating groups along the shore of sandy lower-wave action beaches in March and April as well as September and October. Beachgoers will have the best luck spotting horseshoe crabs around high tide, within a few days of a new or full moon.

Tags

Recommended for you