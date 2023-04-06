The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is asking the public’s help to gather valuable information about horseshoe crabs by reporting sightings on an online survey.
These ancient creatures mate by pairing up with a smaller male attached to a larger female. They then crawl onto the beach up to the high tide line, the female digs a nest and lays her eggs, all while the male is attached and fertilizing the freshly laid eggs. They mate year-round but it is most common to see mating groups along the shore of sandy lower-wave action beaches in March and April as well as September and October. Beachgoers will have the best luck spotting horseshoe crabs around high tide, within a few days of a new or full moon.
Reporting horseshoe crab sightings provides valuable information to the FWC about habitat use, population distribution and environmental conditions for nesting. Public sighting information helps FWC researchers target nesting beaches for the Florida Horseshoe Crab Watch Program, a citizen-science based initiative to collect data throughout the state.
The FWC asks the public to report sightings by visiting http://www.MyFWC.com/research, clicking on “Crustaceans,” then “Horseshoe Crabs” and selecting “Report Your Nesting Horseshoe Crab Sighting” to complete the survey.