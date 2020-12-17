MyFishCount, an electronic reporting pilot project for recreational anglers, is taking another step in its development by transitioning operations to the Angler Action Foundation this month.
The pilot project, now in its third year, allows recreational anglers in the South Atlantic region and Florida the opportunity to submit information about their fishing trips and catches electronically. The pilot project consists of a website and a free smartphone app co-created by the Angler Action Foundation and the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council through a grant from NOAA Fisheries.
For information, visit http://www.myfishcount.com.