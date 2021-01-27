Victor, a juvenile leatherback sea turtle convalescing at the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital, was returned to his ocean home recently off the Middle Keys.
Capt. Jack Carlson of Two Conch Charters’ local knowledge of Florida Keys’ waters was instrumental in placing Victor into an area of the Gulf Stream where jellyfish, the leatherback’s natural food source, are plentiful.
The young reptile was rescued in Ocean Reef marina early December where he was found floating and struggling at the surface. Victor was transported to the Turtle Hospital in the Turtle Hospital ambulance. Victor is the first leatherback sea turtle to be rehabilitated at the Turtle Hospital in 35 years.