History buffs who visit Key West’s Harry S Truman Little White House can now choose to ride around the island in a presidential limousine the former commander-in-chief used during his term in office.
Truman spent nearly six months in Key West, spread over 11 visits, during his 1945-1953 presidency. Acquired by the non-profit Key West Harry S Truman Foundation, the vintage Lincoln Cosmopolitan stretch limo has 32,000 original miles on its odometer. Features include an intercom system, hydraulic privacy shield, security elements and an airflow controller for the president’s comfort.
For information on the limo and the Little White House, visit https://www.trumanlittlewhitehouse.com.