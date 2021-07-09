Scott Russell will serve as president of the Key West Sunrise Rotary Club for 2021-22.
Board members include Warren Leamard, immediate past president; Sue Fowler, president elect/secretary; David Clay, attendance; George Lindner, sergeant-at-arms/parliamentarian; Greg Barnes, treasurer; Sean Farrar; membership chair; Laura Pakenas, service projects; Chuck Licis-Masson, club director; Bradley Lutz, club director; Michelle Maxwell, club director; Zack Bentley, club director; Tim Dahms, club director.
The Key West Sunrise Rotary Club in the Conch Republic, established in 1988 as the first Rotary Club in Key West to admit women, provides community service, supports charities and funds college scholarships through events including BrewFest and a golf tournament. The club meets on Fridays at 7 a.m. at the DoubleTree Resort.