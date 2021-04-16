The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council will meet virtually on Tuesday, April 20, and discuss recent regulations at Western Dry Rocks reef and other marine related issues.
The advisory council will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Those who wish to attend can register in advance at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2965983607289234704.
After registering, attendees will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. The Webinar ID number is 807-263-923.