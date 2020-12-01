The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council will meet virtually on Tuesday, Dec. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Council members will review council business, continue discussions about water quality and South Florida connectivity, hear outcomes from the sanctuary’s 30th anniversary celebration, and receive an update on 2020 mapping efforts within the sanctuary.
The advisory council will potentially take action on a resolution to form a new working group focused on South Florida ecosystem connectivity. A copy of the draft resolution is available at https://floridakeys.noaa.gov/sac.
In order to provide oral public comment, participants must join the webinar at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/660485841830536973; ID 890-562-459.