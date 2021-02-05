Sanctuary Advisory Council to meet

The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council will meet virtually 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council will hear about accomplishments in the first year of Mission: Iconic Reefs to restore seven sites in the Florida Keys. The council will also hear from Nicole LeBoeuf, acting assistant administrator of NOAA’s National Ocean Service, and receive an initial report from the newly-formed Florida Keys and South Florida Ecosystem Connectivity Team.
Public comment will be accepted via email to floridakeys@noaa.gov during the meeting. An agenda and supporting materials will be posted at https://floridakeys.noaa.gov/sac.