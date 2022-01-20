Boat Safely

The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary offers free online boating courses.

 Photo by Gena Parsons

The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary continues to offer a free, online course so boaters can learn how to protect themselves, their vessels, and the unique Keys marine environment.

The 30-to 45-minute course is available in English and Spanish at http://www.floridakeys.noaa.gov.

A completion certificate will be provided. The course complements existing safe-boating courses.

The boater education course is part of the Sanctuary’s current management plan review process.