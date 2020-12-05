Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary is actively recruiting for 13 seats on its advisory council.
The sanctuary is accepting applications for members and alternates representing the following seats: Citizen at Large – Lower Keys (member and alternate), Citizen at Large – Middle Keys (member and alternate), Conservation and Environment, Seat 1 of 2 (member and alternate), Diving – Lower Keys (member and alternate), Diving – Upper Keys (alternate), Education and Outreach (member), Fishing – Charter Flats (member), Fishing – Commercial, Marine Life / Tropical (member and alternate).
Applications are due by Feb. 20. To download an application kit, visit https://floridakeys.noaa.gov/sac/recruitment.html. For information, email Nicole.Uibel@noaa.gov.