A scuba-diving Santa Claus submerged with his elves and “reindeer” in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary off Key Largo on Monday to deliver a bit of holiday cheer to the preserve’s marine inhabitants and to entertain divers.
Santa Claus was played by Spencer Slate, owner of the island chain’s Captain Slate’s Scuba Adventures. His holiday dive provided underwater photo opportunities for customers as a fundraiser for local children’s charities.
During his subsea excursion at Pleasure Reef, Slate and an elf-costumed diver used red SeaBob underwater sleds to cruise above the reef. They encountered schools of fish and other marine life.