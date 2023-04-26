From left, Commissioners Lissette Carey and Jimmy Weekley, Glad Tidings Minister Jonathan Carey, Paul Menta, Mayor Teri Johnston, Capt. Finbar Gittelman and Julie Gittelman, Vice Mayor Sam Kaufman, Mayor Emeritus Dennis Wardlow, Commissioners Billy Wardlow and Clayton Lopez, and Jim Gilleran take part in honoring the Schooner Wolf.
Mayor Teri Johnston and the Key West City Commission paid tribute to an iconic sailing vessel and its captain, Finbar Gittelman, by proclaiming April 18 as Schooner Wolf Day at the commission’s recent meeting.
The Schooner Wolf was commissioned as flagship of the Conch Republic 39 years ago with the support of the Conch Republic’s founding Prime Minister Mayor Emeritus Dennis Wardlow. The schooner has been a Key West icon since 1984. It was built in Florida by Capt. Gittelman to resemble the majestic ships sailing the Florida Straits in the 19th century, embodying the island city’s rich and colorful maritime history. The Schooner Wolf has carried more than 80 tons of donated disaster relief cargo to islanders in need throughout the Caribbean and The Bahamas, including Key West’s Sister City Green Turtle Cay.
“This is a great honor,” said Capt. Gittelman. “I sailed here in 1973 and dropped an anchor in the harbor. I looked around and said to myself, ‘OK, this is my new home.’”