The Monroe County School Board will meet Tuesday, Aug. 24, and will again discuss whether changes need to be made to the mask requirement it passed two weeks ago.
The board passed a mask requirement that allows children to opt out with their parents permission. The School Board agreed to revisit the policy every two weeks.
The board meets at 4:30 p.m. at Coral Shores High School, 89901 Old Highway, in Tavernier.
A video broadcast of the meeting is available at https://monroe-k12.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.