The Monroe County School District’s Finance Department has been recognized for six consecutive years of excellence in financial reporting.
The Comprehensive Annual Financial Report is the financial report audited by the State Auditor General’s Office. The Association of School Business Officials International then reviews the audited financial report and determines whether or not it is eligible for the certificate of excellence.
MCSD has had zero findings for the 2014-2019 audits and expects to receive their seventh certificate of excellence when the official report comes out next month as they had no audit findings for the 2020 year. Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford considers the finance team, “one of the finest in the school district’s history,” she said.