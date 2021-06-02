Key West philanthropist John Padgett and the Golden Fleece Foundation were recognized with the distinguished Community GEMS Award by the Monroe County School District for the enormous support they have given in many areas that support students.
Padgett initiated the Take Stock in Children Program under the aegis of the Monroe County Educational Foundation to provide low-income students with the ability to obtain a college degree.
Monroe Computes is another major program Padgett began that provides monetary incentives to students in the area of technology. An average of $70,000 a year is given to students in grades 4 through 12 who pass industry certifications.