The Monroe County School District recognized the Monroe County Department of Health as a Community Partner GEMS Award recipient at a recent school board meeting.
The School District said it is very grateful to Bob Eadie and his team, including the leadership of Dr. Mark Whiteside and Nurse Dana Portillo, for their in-depth support as active participants on our Back to School Task Force and throughout the pandemic.
The partnership with the local health department has been of critical importance as the district navigated the return to school during COVID-19. The willingness of the local health Department to communicate regularly with district staff has helped with decision-making on a daily basis, according to the school district.
The recognition is for the invaluable partnership that has put safety as the priority for the students, staff and families, according to the school district.