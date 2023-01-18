Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay helps a motorist to replace a flat tire.
Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay recently showed that being a good sheriff starts with leading by example.
Sheriff Ramsay is never hesitant to step up and help out a motorist in need. He recently got a driver back on the road in no time after helping to motorist change a tire.
Ramsay is also known for carrying paint in his patrol unit to use to paint over graffiti.
