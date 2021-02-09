Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay recently presented Monroe County Project Manager Matthew Howard with a Certificate of Appreciation last week.
Howard spearheaded a project to repair leaks and other damage at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Administration Building next to the main jail on Stock Island. The extensive project required the entire exterior of the building to be inspected, tedious repairs done and finally painted. Howard is also overseeing the new 48,240 square foot Plantation Key jail/courthouse project, which is projected to be completed a year ahead of schedule. He is currently overseeing multiple other projects for the Sheriff’s Office.
“Project Manager Howard keeps hitting home runs for the Sheriff’s Office,” Ramsay said. “Howard was on top of each project from Day 1 and I wanted to make sure he is recognized for a job well done.”