The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office recently held its Quarterly Employee Awards ceremony in Marathon.
Employees were recognized for their five, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 and 35 years of service to the agency. Sheriff Rick Ramsay also recognized his employees of the first quarter for 2021. The employees received the awards for exemplary and outstanding service to the agency and to the citizens of Monroe County.
Michael O’Connor was named Reserve Deputy of the Quarter. Nicklas Clark was named Detention Deputy of the Quarter. Ceasha Garner was named Support Member of the Quarter. Kenneth Fricke was named Deputy Sheriff of the Quarter.