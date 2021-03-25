Gilbert’s Resort representatives and Miami Boat Show Poker Run organizers presented Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay with a $10,000 check for the Florida Keys Special Olympics recently.
The Florida Powerboat Club President Stu Jones and Gilbert’s Resort Owner Elina Weisberg handed the check to Sheriff Ramsay and Maj. Chad Scibilia at the resort in Key Largo.
“I was excited to accept this check on behalf of the Special Olympics from our community partners,” said Ramsay. “This generous donation is going to a great cause.”
Florida Keys Special Olympics Representative for Law Enforcement Jo Socha said the donated funds will help pay for Special Olympians’ health bills as well as exercise and wellness programs. Socha also recently raised approximately $2,400 from the recent Cudjoe Gardens March Madness Yard Sale also for the Special Olympics.