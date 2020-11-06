On Dec. 7, a site-based assessment team from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. will review all aspects of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office policies and procedures.
As part of the assessment, sheriff’s personnel and members of the community are invited to offer comments during a phone-in public information session between 4 p.m. through 5 p.m. Dec. 8 by calling 305-432-1945, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
Telephone comments will be limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA Standards, Linhardt said.